Wes Welker cleared by concussion specialist

Although he remains unsigned, veteran slot receiver Wes Welker is resolved to playing football in 2015.
"I knew there were concerns out there but on top of that I wanted to know for my own peace of mind," Welker said. "If there was something wrong, I wanted to know. ... For me, everything came out all good."
Welker, 34, has sustained three concussions in the past two years.
The second of those concussions seemed to mark a downturn in his career. Since late in the 2013 season, Welker hasn't featured the same fearlessness and ability to evade tacklers after the catch.
He was a liability in the Broncos' offense last season, posting his lowest numbers across the board in nine years.
The best slot receiver of his generation visited Miami in April -- his only team meeting in free agency. The Dolphins opted to sign Greg Jennings instead.
Despite the lack of interest in his services, Welker remains "100 percent committed" to resuming his career.
"I feel like every day that goes by, the chances are less so," Welker added. "But I want to play. I've enjoyed my time away. I've enjoyed spending time with my wife. But I'm itching. I miss the locker room. I know once the season starts I'll be dying if I'm not playing."
Welker's chances of finding a team should increase next week. Any free agent signed after May 12 will not count against the NFL's compensatory draft pick formula, diminishing the risk for interested teams.
