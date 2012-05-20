Wes Welker and Willie McGinest make peace

"If they don't give you that contract ... I mean, that's why I left," McGinest said. "I didn't want to break the bank. I would have taken way less. But they didn't want to do that. I understood that. I didn't like it. I didn't want to leave. I wanted to retire there. So I had to do what was best for me and my family. I moved on and wound up with a pretty big deal for the last few years of my career. But I understood how the dynamics of the business worked when it came to that. That's all I was trying to tell Wes: Look at the big picture."