Weekend mailbag: Are Atlanta Falcons best in NFC?

I feel for Raiders fans, so we'll do one more for the Raiders faithful. The Raiders want Matt Flynn on the cheap. They're not looking to pay him as an NFL starter, suggesting Pryor has a chance to compete. I loved him in college, but Pryor has done little to suggest a lead role. It's now or never with Pryor. If he doesn't win the job this summer, he's likely done with the Raiders (and he won't be the only one). It sure feels like a long time since the Raiders were relevant.