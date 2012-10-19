Around the League

Week 7 NFL injury report: 15 things you should know

Published: Oct 19, 2012 at 10:46 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

We monitor the biggest news all day on Around the League. And then we collect the big and small right here, in the internet's most popular injury report roundup that is all about the large Tazo tea.

  1. New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw missed practice Friday with his foot injury. He's questionable. This is a tricky one. It sure sounded like Bradshaw would be ready to roll earlier in the week, but missing practice Friday is a bad sign. Stay tuned; David Wilson and Andre Brown could wind up with plenty of work against the Washington Redskins.

  1. Just a friendly reminder: John Skelton is the Arizona Cardinals' starting quarterback indefinitely with Kevin Kolb out with his rib injury.
  1. Jumping Jerome Simpson (back) should be in the lineup for the Minnesota Vikings. He's probable to play against the Cardinals. No one is taking away his $60,000 this week.
  1. New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (ankle) won't play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Linebacker Jonathan Vilma, who can play while he appeals his year-long suspension, has been activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and will play.
  1. Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs was activated from the PUP list on Saturday, nearly seven months after tearing his Achilles tendon. He will play, NFL Network has learned. Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (knee) is questionable after being limited in practice all week. He's expected to play against the Houston Texans despite the sprain.
  1. Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph (groin) is cautiously expected to play despite being listed as questionable.
  1. Cleveland Browns running back Trent Richardson (chest, rib) officially is questionable against the Indianapolis Colts after being listed as limited all week. Fantasy leaguers should make sure Richardson plays, which is the full expectation.
  1. The Colts continue to be without running back Donald Brown (knee), linebacker Robert Mathis (knee) and defensive end Cory Redding (knee). This isn't a team with a great deal of depth.
  1. Carolina Panthers cornerback Chris Gamble (shoulder) is out, and linebacker Jon Beason (knee) is doubtful, which is a long way of saying the Dallas Cowboys should score a lot of points this weekend.

  1. Then again, Dez Bryant (groin) was added to the Cowboys' injury report Friday with an out-of-nowhere problem. He's questionable, but NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports that the Cowboys expect Bryant to be in the starting lineup against the Carolina Panthers.
  1. The list of Green Bay Packers that will not suit up against the St. Louis Rams is star-studded: wide receiver Greg Jennings (groin), linebacker Nick Perry (knee), defensive tackle B.J. Raji (ankle) and cornerback Sam Shields (shin, ankle). OK, maybe not star-studded. But quality-player infused.
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laurent Robinson (concussion) and linebacker Daryl Smith (groin) both remain out after the team's bye and won't play against the Oakland Raiders.
  1. New England Patriots tight ends Rob Gronkowski (hip) and Aaron Hernandez (ankle) are listed as questionable against the New York Jets. Then again, so is half of the rest of the team. Expect them to play.
  1. Redskins wide receiver Pierre Garcon (foot) is doubtful to play against the Giants. He has been a non-factor for a while. Also, the "punters are people, too" committee wants us to mention Sav Rocca (knee) is questionable.
  1. The Pittsburgh Steelers are awfully thin at running back. Again. Running backs Rashard Mendenhall (achilles) and Isaac Redman (ankle) joined safety Troy Polamalu (calf) as out against the Cincinnati Bengals.

