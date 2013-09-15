Around the League

Presented By

Week 2 injury roundup: Reggie Bush injures knee

Published: Sep 15, 2013 at 02:49 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

It was an ugly Sunday for injuries, especially to big-name players. Steven Jackson, Ray Rice, Reggie Bush, Larry Fitzgerald, Eddie Lacy, Maurice Jones-Drew, Andre Johnson and Brandon Weeden were just some of the players to get hurt in Week 2.

That's the bad news. The good news is that most of the injuries to the players above don't look like long-term situations. Like all Sunday night injury updates, the information below is preliminary. Here are the players we'll be tracking all week.

  1. Detroit Lions running back Reggie Bush took a helmet to the knee in the first half of the loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He returned to the game but stayed on the sideline for most of the second half. After the game, Bush said he's "not too concerned" that the injury will keep him out next week. Then again, Detroit coach Jim Schwartz said after the game that Bush will get a "battery of tests," including an MRI, which is a little more concerning.
  1. Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald caught just two passes because of his hamstring injury. With the game on the line, Fitzgerald was watching from the sideline. He told reporters that he "wished" a report that called him 80 percent healthy was accurate, but he definitely will play next week against the New Orleans Saints.
  1. Green Bay Packers starting running back Eddie Lacy exited with a concussion after his first carry. James Starks took over and had a huge day.
  1. Lacy was knocked out of the game by Washington Redskins safety Brandon Meriweather, who delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit. It appeared that Meriweather led with the crown of his helmet. Meriweather later knocked himself out after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Starks, suffering a concussion.
  1. Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Brandon Weeden suffered a sprained right thumb in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Browns coach Rob Chudzinski told reporters after the game that X-rays were negative. Chudzinski and Weeden both were uncertain after the game if the quarterback would be able to start next week against the Minnesota Vikings.
  1. Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson left late in the team's overtime win versus the Tennessee Titans. He wasn't able to talk to reporters because he was taking concussion tests.
  1. Atlanta Falcons running back Steven Jacksonhurt his thigh on his third carry in the team's victory over the St. Louis Rams. He did not return to the game. The Falcons didn't address the injury after the game.
  1. Ravens running back Ray Rice left with a left hip flexor strain. Coach John Harbaugh said Rice will not undergo an MRI on Monday, which is a positive sign. But Rice was not able to finish the game.
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew was in and out of his team's loss to the Oakland Raiders with an ankle injury that ultimately kept him out for much of the second half. Jaguars coach Gus Bradley said Jones-Drew felt "looseness" in his ankle. He'll get an MRI on Monday.
  1. The Denver Broncosplayed great but lost safety Duke Ihenacho (ankle) and tackle Ryan Clady (left foot) to injury. Clady is a huge injury to watch.
  1. Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey hurt his shoulder in his team's loss to the Miami Dolphins. He will get an MRI on Monday.
  1. Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson suffered a knee injury in a last-second win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Robinson had to be carted off, and the injury did not look good.
  1. Colts coach Chuck Pagano announced that starting guard Donald Thomas is out for the season with a torn quadriceps.
  1. Chargers wide receiver Malcom Floyd suffered a scary neck injury in San Diego's win over the Philadelphia Eagles and was taken to a local hospital. After the game, Chargers coach Mike McCoy said Floyd was "fine."
  1. St. Louis Rams right tackle Rodger Saffold was carted off the field with a knee injury.
  1. Carolina Panthers safety Charles Godfrey suffered an Achilles injury. "The docs have to look at it and let me know," Godfrey told The Charlotte Observer. "They said they're going to look at the X-rays a little bit more." 
  1. San Francisco 49ers nose tackle Ian Williams broke his ankle during "Sunday Night Football," a source who spoke to Williams told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. That's a big loss for the 49ers' defense.
  1. Niners safety Eric Reid left Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with a concussion.
  1. Oakland Raiders safety Tyvon Branch departed in the first quarter of the team's win over the Jags with a "significant" ankle injury.
  1. New York Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks dislocated his middle finger during the loss to the Broncos, but he quickly returned to the game. Giants coach Tom Coughlin said that Nicks is "fine."
  1. Seahawks left tackle Russell Okunginjured his ankle and did not return against the 49ers.
  1. Niners tight end Vernon Davis left the game against the Seahawks with a hamstring injury and did not return.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW