Week 2 injury roundup: Reggie Bush injures knee

It was an ugly Sunday for injuries, especially to big-name players. Steven Jackson, Ray Rice, Reggie Bush, Larry Fitzgerald, Eddie Lacy, Maurice Jones-Drew, Andre Johnson and Brandon Weeden were just some of the players to get hurt in Week 2.
That's the bad news. The good news is that most of the injuries to the players above don't look like long-term situations. Like all Sunday night injury updates, the information below is preliminary. Here are the players we'll be tracking all week.
- Detroit Lions running back Reggie Bush took a helmet to the knee in the first half of the loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He returned to the game but stayed on the sideline for most of the second half. After the game, Bush said he's "not too concerned" that the injury will keep him out next week. Then again, Detroit coach Jim Schwartz said after the game that Bush will get a "battery of tests," including an MRI, which is a little more concerning.
- Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald caught just two passes because of his hamstring injury. With the game on the line, Fitzgerald was watching from the sideline. He told reporters that he "wished" a report that called him 80 percent healthy was accurate, but he definitely will play next week against the New Orleans Saints.
- Green Bay Packers starting running back Eddie Lacy exited with a concussion after his first carry. James Starks took over and had a huge day.
- Lacy was knocked out of the game by Washington Redskins safety Brandon Meriweather, who delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit. It appeared that Meriweather led with the crown of his helmet. Meriweather later knocked himself out after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Starks, suffering a concussion.
- Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Brandon Weeden suffered a sprained right thumb in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Browns coach Rob Chudzinski told reporters after the game that X-rays were negative. Chudzinski and Weeden both were uncertain after the game if the quarterback would be able to start next week against the Minnesota Vikings.
- Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson left late in the team's overtime win versus the Tennessee Titans. He wasn't able to talk to reporters because he was taking concussion tests.
- Atlanta Falcons running back Steven Jacksonhurt his thigh on his third carry in the team's victory over the St. Louis Rams. He did not return to the game. The Falcons didn't address the injury after the game.
- Ravens running back Ray Rice left with a left hip flexor strain. Coach John Harbaugh said Rice will not undergo an MRI on Monday, which is a positive sign. But Rice was not able to finish the game.
- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew was in and out of his team's loss to the Oakland Raiders with an ankle injury that ultimately kept him out for much of the second half. Jaguars coach Gus Bradley said Jones-Drew felt "looseness" in his ankle. He'll get an MRI on Monday.
- The Denver Broncosplayed great but lost safety Duke Ihenacho (ankle) and tackle Ryan Clady (left foot) to injury. Clady is a huge injury to watch.
- Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey hurt his shoulder in his team's loss to the Miami Dolphins. He will get an MRI on Monday.
- Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson suffered a knee injury in a last-second win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Robinson had to be carted off, and the injury did not look good.
- Colts coach Chuck Pagano announced that starting guard Donald Thomas is out for the season with a torn quadriceps.
- Chargers wide receiver Malcom Floyd suffered a scary neck injury in San Diego's win over the Philadelphia Eagles and was taken to a local hospital. After the game, Chargers coach Mike McCoy said Floyd was "fine."
- Carolina Panthers safety Charles Godfrey suffered an Achilles injury. "The docs have to look at it and let me know," Godfrey told The Charlotte Observer. "They said they're going to look at the X-rays a little bit more."
- San Francisco 49ers nose tackle Ian Williams broke his ankle during "Sunday Night Football," a source who spoke to Williams told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. That's a big loss for the 49ers' defense.
- Oakland Raiders safety Tyvon Branch departed in the first quarter of the team's win over the Jags with a "significant" ankle injury.
- New York Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks dislocated his middle finger during the loss to the Broncos, but he quickly returned to the game. Giants coach Tom Coughlin said that Nicks is "fine."
- Niners tight end Vernon Davis left the game against the Seahawks with a hamstring injury and did not return.