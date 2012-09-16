 Skip to main content
Week 2 injury roundup: Redskins lose Orakpo, Carriker

Published: Sep 16, 2012 at 04:07 PM
Rosenthal_Gregg
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Washington Redskins could be without two defensive starters for a while. The Washington Post says defensive end Adam Carriker is expected to undergo surgery on his right knee.

"It doesn't look good," Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said.

Redskins linebacker Brian Orakpo also could be out a significant portion of time after re-injuring the shoulder/pectoral muscle that required surgery earlier this year. Orakpo is expected to visit Dr. James Andrews. That's never a good sign.

Here's are the rest of the Week 2 injuries you need to know:

  1. The New York Giants lost two offensive starters. Left tackle David Diehl left with a knee injury. The team is hopeful it's not too serious, according to USA Today. Running back Ahmad Bradshaw underwent an X-ray for a neck injury. His status remains unclear. Wide receiver Domenik Hixon also left with a concussion.
  1. The injuries came in bunches for NFC East teams. Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, left tackle King Dunlap and wide receiver Jeremy Maclin were all hurt during a win over the Baltimore Ravens. Kelce's injury appeared to be the most serious.
  1. The New England Patriots' famed two-tight end offense might take a break for a while. Aaron Hernandez's ankle isn't broken, according to NFL Network and NFL.com reporter Albert Breer. But it sure looked like a serious sprain that could keep Hernandez on the sideline. (And get wide receiver Wes Welkeron the field more.)
  1. St. Louis Rams coach Jeff Fisher said Steven Jackson suffered a groin injury Sunday before he was removed from the game. Whether Jackson actually was hurt or just benched remains somewhat mysterious.
  1. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kevin Boss left his team's loss to the Buffalo Bills with a head injury after taking a big shot. He didn't return.
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blaine Gabbert will undergo an MRI on his toe and hamstring, according to ProFootballTalk.com. Chad Henne replaced Gabbert late in the Jaguars' loss to the Houston Texans.
  1. Rams left tackle Rodger Saffold, who hurt his neck last week, injured his knee during the first quarter against the Washington Redskins.
  1. Indianapolis Colts starting center Samson Satele left with a knee injury in the first half and didn't return.
  1. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Sidney Rice wasn't listed on the postgame injury report, but he was taken out of the game early. Odd. It seems like the Seahawks were resting him in a comfortable win, but we'd keep an eye on his practice availability. Rice hasn't looked right this season.

