Week 17 playoff scenarios cheat sheet

There are still a number of teams fighting for a playoff spot as the playoff picture is still very much in doubt. Check the information below, provided by the NFL Media research team, to see the odds that teams like the Broncos and Seahawks find themselves seeded higher in the postseason.
The percentages below are the chances that a given team ends up a particular seed, all games being determined by a coin flip, all games assuming a winner and loser.
AFC
» It would be their third consecutive season with a first-round bye, every season under Peyton Manning.
NFC
» The Seahawks have been the No. 1 seed twice in franchise history, reaching the Super Bowl both times. There is a 50 percent chance the Seahawks are a No. 1 seed in 2014.
» The odds are overwhelmingly in the favor of the Cardinals winding up with the No. 5 seed. They only have a 12.5 percent chance at finishing with home-field advantage.
» Dallas is all but locked into the No. 3 seed. After their win, the Cowboys have a 25 percent shot at the No. 2 seed.