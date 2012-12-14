Around the League

Week 15 injury report roundup: RG3 makes progress

Published: Dec 14, 2012 at 09:13 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

We write about the biggest news all day on Around the League. And then we round up all the injury news big and small right here in the Internet's most popular injury report roundup that knows you always need the ball. No matter what the bosses say.

  1. Robert Griffin III practiced for a third consecutive day for the Washington Redskins after suffering a lateral collateral ligament (LCL) sprain in his knee. He didn't appear limited in his movements, according to The Washington Post. Coach Mike Shanahan indicated he won't reveal the Redskins' starting quarterback against theCleveland Browns until Sunday.

Fox Sports insider and NFL Network contributer Jay Glazer reported that backup QB Kirk Cousins took all the first-team reps during the week. That's not a great sign for Griffin's status. Glazer says RG3 is a true game-time decision.

  1. New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (arm) returned to practice Friday. Huzzah! Still, NFL.com's Albert Breer reported that Gronk is expected to sit out this week against the San Francisco 49ers. Gronkowski officially is questionable.
  1. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White missed practice all week with a knee injury. He's questionable. It looks like a true game-time decision as they take on the New York Giants on Sunday. The Falcons suit up players who don't practice all week, but they could be careful with White.
  1. New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw (knee) is out. That means David Wilson is going to decide a lot of fantasy leagues out of nowhere. The Giants also will be without safety Kenny Phillips (knee), cornerback Prince Amukamara (hamstring) and safety Tyler Sash (hamstring.) Translation: The Falcons should throw a lot.
  1. The Indianapolis Colts will be down two starting offensive lineman -- center Samson Satele and right tackle Winston Justice -- as they face the Houston Texans. Andrew Luck already has been hit more than any quarterback in the NFL, and it's starting to show.
  1. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (hamstring) is out once again. So is safety Charles Woodson, who has a collarbone injury. There is good news, though: Linebacker Clay Matthews (hamstring) is back. He's probable for the matchup against the Chicago Bears.
  1. The Bears will be very thin on defense when they face the Packers. Defensive tackle Henry Melton (chest) and defensive end Shea McClellin (knee) are listed as doubtful. Linebacker Brian Urlacher (hamstring) and cornerback Tim Jennings (shoulder) are out. That's a lot of missing talent.
  1. Surprise No. 1 wide receiver Cecil Shorts (concussion) is back for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's probable against theMiami Dolphins. Running back Maurice Jones-Drew (foot) still is out.
  1. Dolphins starting wide receiver Davone Bess (back) is out. Ryan Tannehill's weak receiver group just got weaker. Luckily, he'll face the Jaguars.
  1. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (finger) officially is listed as questionable. He didn't undergo surgery and did a limited amount of work during the week, but it looks like he'll suit up against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cornerback Morris Claiborne (concussion) also is questionable for the Cowboys.
  1. Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs (biceps, questionable) should be ready to return this week. He fully practiced Thursday and Friday. Ray Lewis also is expected to return to the field to face theDenver Broncos.
  1. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mario Manningham (shoulder) is doubtful to face the Patriots.
  1. Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (ankle) is out, and wide receiver Brandon LaFell (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game in San Diego.
  1. New York Jets tight end Dustin Keller (ankle) missed practice again Friday. It's not looking good for him Monday night against the Tennessee Titans.

