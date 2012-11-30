Around the League

Week 13 NFL injury report: Chicago Bears' stars look OK

Published: Nov 30, 2012 at 11:23 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

We handle the biggest news all day on Around the League. And then we round up all the injury news, big and small, in the Internet's most popular injury report roundup that's always cooler than a polar bear's toenails.

  1. The Chicago Bears remain very thin on the offensive line, but their biggest stars hurt last week should be ready to roll against the Seattle Seahawks.

Running back Matt Forte (ankle), linebacker Lance Briggs (ankle), and cornerback Charles Tillman (ankle) all are probable. The Bears won't have wide receivers Devin Hester (concussion) and Alshon Jeffrey (knee), but it could have been worse.

  1. Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (ankle) is doubtful to play against the Kansas City Chiefs. So the Panthers will be forced to actually use DeAngelo Williams.
  1. Running back DeMarco Murray (foot) is expected to be back for the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry Jones says so. Murray officially is questionable. The same is true for wide receiver Miles Austin (hip) and running back Felix Jones (knee). It'd be a surprise if either player missed the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
  1. Ben Roethlisberger won't play for the Pittsburgh Steelers this week against the Baltimore Ravens, but the injury news wasn't all bad. Wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) and safety Troy Polamalu (calf) are probable. Offensive tackle Mike Adams (ankle), backup quarterback Byron Leftwich (ribs) and linebacker LaMarr Woodley (ankle) also are out.
  1. Ravens tight end Ed Dickson (knee) is doubtful to play against the Steelers. Starting cornerback Jimmy Smith (abdomen) remains out.
  1. The Arizona Cardinals listed defensive end Calais Campbell (calf), wide receiver Early Doucet (ribs), quarterback Kevin Kolb (ribs), wide receiver Andre Roberts (ankle) and running back Chris Wells (knee) as questionable against the New York Jets. Kolb isn't available to start; rookie Ryan Lindley is expected to get the call again. Roberts didn't practice all week and looks unlikely to play. The rest of the group should play, although Campbell's status sounds like a game-time decision.
  1. The Jets call Tim Tebow (ribs) questionable despite reports that they already know he'll be inactive against the Cardinals. He's the backup quarterback on the Jets. Mark Sanchez is the starter. They will be wearing green jerseys.
  1. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (foot) is out after suffering an injury in practice this week. He might not return this season. It's a big loss for Cincinnati because Sanu was coming out strong. The bright side: Slot receiver Andrew Hawkins (knee) will return to action this week. He's probable to play against the San Diego Chargers.
  1. The Oakland Raiders listed running backs Darren McFadden and Mike Goodson as questionable to play against the Cleveland Browns because of their ankle injuries. Both players are expected to return to the field. Defensive end Richard Seymour (knee) remains out.
  1. Eagles running back LeSean McCoy and quarterback Michael Vick remain out with their concussions.
  1. The Houston Texans will be without four starters -- linebacker Bradie James (hamstring), cornerback Johnathan Joseph (hamstring, groin), offensive tackle Derek Newton (knee) and linebacker Brooks Reed (groin) -- against the Tennessee Titans. First-round draft pick Whitney Mercilus will start in Reed's place.
  1. The Indianapolis Colts are as healthy as they've been all season and are one of the healthiest teams in the league. Rookie tight end Coby Fleener (shoulder) is back.
  1. The Detroit Lions will be missing five key contributors -- offensive tackle Jeff Backus (hamstring), safety Louis Delmas (knee), cornerback Jacob Lacey (foot, knee), defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch (neck) and defensive tackle Corey Williams (knee) -- against the Colts.
  1. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Percy Harvin (ankle) remains sidelined and is doubtful to face the Green Bay Packers. Don't be surprised if Harvin doesn't make the trip.
  1. Well, at least one Packers star is back. Greg Jennings (abdomen) is probable to play against the Vikings.
  1. The New England Patriots will be without three of their best players -- tight end Rob Gronkowski (forearm, hip), defensive end Chandler Jones (ankle) and guard Logan Mankins (ankle, calf) -- against the Miami Dolphins. The entire rest of the team is questionable.
  1. St. Louis Rams wide receiver Danny Amendola (foot) didn't practice at all this week. He's doubtful to face the San Francisco 49ers, but he played last week after being listed as doubtful, too. Amendola was limited, however, and we wouldn't touch him in fantasy leagues.

