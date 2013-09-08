Around the League

Week 1 injury roundup: Pittsburgh Steelers take hits

Published: Sep 08, 2013 at 01:50 PM
Gregg Rosenthal

The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the offseason talking tough after an uncharacteristic 2012 campaign. Their new season could not have started any worse.

The Steelers were stomped at home16-9 by the Tennessee Titans, with a garbage-time touchdown making the game look closer than it really was. The bigger news: Three Pittsburgh starters appear to be out for the season.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin confirmed after the game that Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey is expected to miss the season with a torn ACL. Inside linebacker Larry Foote suffered a ruptured biceps and also is expected to miss the year. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport also reported that backup running back LaRod Stephens-Howling will miss the season with a torn ACL. That leaves Pittsburgh's very thin backfield looking thinner than ever. Throw in an awful performance by the team's offense, and it was a worst-case scenario opener for the Steelers.

Here were the other notable Sunday injuries that we'll be tracking throughout the week:

  1. Blaine Gabbertcut his right (throwing) hand late in the Jacksonville Jaguars' depressing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. NFL Media's Steve Wyche reported Gabbert will remain the Jaguars' starting quarterback if healthy. The gash required 15 stitches.
  1. Tennessee Titans running back Shonn Greene exited the contest with a right knee injury. He said after the game that he doesn't expect to miss time. (But players always say that.)
  1. Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles (quadriceps) left the victory over the Jaguars in the second half but was able to return. It doesn't sound serious.
  1. New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Brodrick Bunkley left with a lower leg injury and never returned. Larry Holder of The Times-Picayune reported that Bunkley was in a walking boot and on crutches after the 23-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Cornerback Patrick Robinson also was in a walking boot.
  1. Falcons wide receiver Roddy White clearly was limited by his ankle injury. Harry Douglas started ahead of him, and White's snaps were limited.
  1. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Marquise Goodwin left the 23-21 loss to the New England Patriots with a hand injury and did not return.
  1. Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola left with a groin injury, but he was able to return in the second half. He made a number of sensational catches late in the game.
  1. Detroit Lions running back Reggie Bush dislocated his thumb and suffered a pulled groin, but he was able to finish the 34-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Bush's injuries shouldn't be a huge long-term concern.
  1. Carolina Panthers guard Garry Williams was carted off with a knee injury. He wasn't able to return, and his Panthers lost 12-7 to the Seattle Seahawks.
  1. New York Giants cornerback Prince Amukamara suffered a concussion after being hit in the head by a teammate during Sunday night's 36-31 loss to the Dallas Cowboys

