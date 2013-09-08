Week 1 injury roundup: Pittsburgh Steelers take hits

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin confirmed after the game that Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey is expected to miss the season with a torn ACL. Inside linebacker Larry Foote suffered a ruptured biceps and also is expected to miss the year. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport also reported that backup running back LaRod Stephens-Howling will miss the season with a torn ACL. That leaves Pittsburgh's very thin backfield looking thinner than ever. Throw in an awful performance by the team's offense, and it was a worst-case scenario opener for the Steelers.