Week 1: Highest scoring kickoff week in NFL history

It took a little help from Travis Goethel and the Oakland Raiders special teams units, but we just witnessed the highest-scoring Week 1 in NFL history.
Rap Sheet Rundown: Week 1
The new record is 791 points, three points higher than the previous record of 788 from a decade ago. Five teams went over 40 points, which was the most for Week 1 in NFL history. The previous record was that wacky high-flying year of 1954.
We could try to come up with some big theory, but it would just be guessing. ESPN Stats and Info points out that that 71.5 percent of the yards gained in Week 1 came through the air. That's the highest percentage for a Week 1 ever, breaking last year's record.
The NFL is increasingly becoming an up-tempo league. The Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons both went over 40 points using more no-huddle offense. That means more plays, more yards and more points.
Expectations for defenses have changed. The Washington Redskins gave up 32 points to the New Orleans Saints and it felt like a terrific defensive effort. The San Francisco 49ers allowed 22 points to the Green Bay Packers and it felt superhuman.
The bar has been raised for offenses, especially early in the season when the weather cooperates. Get used to it.