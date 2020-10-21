Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 7

There's some good news for the Eagles ahead of their Thursday night division rival game against the Giants.

Coach Doug Pederson anticipates offensive tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) and wideout DeSean Jackson (hamstring) will play tomorrow night. Neither Johnson nor Jackson have injury designations ahead of the matchup.

The Eagles have ruled out running back Miles Sanders﻿, tight end Zach Ertz﻿, defensive tackle Malik Jackson and wideout Alshon Jeffery﻿.

The team also announced it has released guard Jamon Brown and signed tight end Jason Croom from the practice squad to the active roster.