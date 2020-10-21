Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 7

There's some good news for the Eagles ahead of their Thursday night division rival game against the Giants.
Coach Doug Pederson anticipates offensive tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) and wideout DeSean Jackson (hamstring) will play tomorrow night. Neither Johnson nor Jackson have injury designations ahead of the matchup.
The Eagles have ruled out running back Miles Sanders, tight end Zach Ertz, defensive tackle Malik Jackson and wideout Alshon Jeffery.
The team also announced it has released guard Jamon Brown and signed tight end Jason Croom from the practice squad to the active roster.
Here is other injury and roster news we're tracking on Wednesday:
- The Cincinnati Bengals announced they signed defensive tackle Andrew Brown to the practice squad, and cleared Mike Daniels to return to practice by designating him for return from injured reserve. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said running back Joe Mixon, who injured his foot in Week 6, will not practice Wednesday.
- The 49ers traded for Jets linebacker Jordan Willis, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. San Francisco sent New York a sixth-round pick in 2022 in exchange for Willis and a 2021 seventh-round selection. The fourth-year linebacker has appeared in just two games this season, registering only a fumble recovery. He was a third-round pick out of Kansas State by the Bengals in 2017. Coach Kyle Shanahan said offensive tackle Trent Williams (ankle) will not practice Wednesday and will be questionable throughout the week. An MRI showed Williams' ankle is not broken and his injury wasn't high. Shanahan said he doesn't expect cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) or defensive end Dee Ford (back) to be available until after the bye week. The Niners have promoted linebacker Joe Walker and signed Jonas Griffith to the practice squad.
- Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he doesn't anticipate running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) playing this week versus the Saints. The All-Pro has missed Carolina's past four games.
- There's some good news for the Cleveland Browns secondary. Safety Ronnie Harrison has cleared the concussion protocol and is expected to practice today.
- The Detroit lions signed cornerback Chris Jones and placed defensive end Julian Okwara on Reserve/Injured. They also signed tackle Dan Skipper and tight end Matt Sokol to the practice squad and released punter Arryn Siposs. Defensive end Austin Bryant returned to practice Wednesday, while wide receiver Marvin Jones (knee) and defensive end Trey Flowers (wrist) were out.
- The Bills released offensive lineman Quinton Spain, who signed a three-year extension with the team in March. The sixth-year veteran started the first two games of the season for Buffalo but came off the bench for the following two before missing the last two while battling a foot injury.
- New York Jets coach Adam Gase said quarterback Sam Darnold will practice Wednesday in a limited capacity. Darnold has not played since Week 4 because of a shoulder injury. Gase said there's a chance rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims plays Sunday versus the Bills, barring any setbacks.
- Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo has been designated to return from injured reserve. He's been out the past four weeks with a left hip injury.
- The Tennessee Titans designated for return cornerback Adoree' Jackson from injured reserve.
- The Seattle Seahawks signed linebacker Mychal Kendricks to their practice squad. Kendricks is still awaiting sentencing on insider trading charges. The team also elevated veteran safety Damarious Randall to the active roster.
- The Las Vegas Raiders placed offensive tackle Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list and have begun contact tracing, per Pelissero. Raiders coach Jon Gruden said he sent home all five of the team's starting offensive linemen.
- The Los Angeles Rams designated defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson to return from injured reserve.
- Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) and defensive end Takkarist McKinley (groin) did not practice. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley (elbow) was limited.
- The Buffalo Bills signed defensive tackle Justin Zimmer to the 53-man roster. The third-year lineman made six tackles this past Monday versus the Chiefs after being elevated to the active roster that afternoon.
- Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (chest) and tight end Robert Tonyan (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.
- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and center Maurkice Pouncey (foot) did not practice.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette, who's missed the past two games with an ankle injury, was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.