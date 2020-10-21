Bills release Quinton Spain seven months after signing veteran OL to extension

Quinton Spain's time in Buffalo is at an end.
The team announced it cut the veteran guard Wednesday.
The move came after Spain tweeted it was "time for a change."
After going undrafted out of West Virginia in 2015, Spain worked his way into a full-time starter in Tennessee in 2016. He started 48 games over four seasons with the Titans. Last year, he started 16 games at guard for the Bills.
Spain signed a three-year, $15 million deal in Buffalo back in March, including a $1.5 million signing bonus, a $1.4 million roster bonus, and $1.6 in guaranteed base salary, per Over The Cap.
Spain started the first two weeks of the season but took a backseat during an O-line rework in Weeks 3 and 4. He missed the past two games and was listed on the injury report in Week 6 with a foot injury.
The 29-year-old earns stellar marks as a pass blocker but struggles run blocking. Last year, Pro Football Focus charted Spain with zero sacks allowed.
In a league in constant need of offensive linemen, Spain should land a gig with a team struggling with their interior line and looking for a veteran presence.