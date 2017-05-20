Wayne Walker, Lions LB, longtime 49ers broadcaster, dies at 80

DETROIT -- Wayne Walker, a Pro Bowl linebacker for the Detroit Lions and broadcaster, has died. He was 80.
"Wayne was one of our finest players from the decade of the 60s and will not only be remembered for his career accomplishments as a Lion, but also for his great success as a broadcaster after his playing days were over," Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford said in a team statement.
Walker went on to be an NFL analyst for CBS and the San Francisco 49ers. He was sports director of San Francisco TV station KPIX from 1979-1994.