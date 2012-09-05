Wayne Hunter says New York Jets fans 'like sharks'

Following a devastating preseason with the New York Jets, Wayne Hunter counts himself among the lucky to wake up in a new city, with a new job.
"I'm so happy for a fresh new start," Hunter told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Tuesday. "I think it's what I needed. I think it's what we both needed, from what I heard."
The Jets shipped Hunter to the St. Louis Rams for another troubled offensive tackle, Jason Smith, one of the great draft busts of our time. It's not clear how anyone wins here, but why not give it a try?
Rams coach Jeff Fisher was pleased enough with Hunter's work in the preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens: "He did fine," Fisher said. "He had a number of plays that he was familiar with. We stuck with them, and I thought he was productive."
"They're like sharks," Hunter said. "If they don't like you, they let you know right off the bat. And even if you're doing good, they might just not like you for the heck of it. It's brutal over there. Those fans, they know what they want, and they pretty much demand it. So if you don't give it to them, they'll let you know."