Wayne chose Colts return over signing with Patriots

With the Indianapolis Colts in the midst of a franchise makeover of biblical proportions, it was surprising to learn veteran wide receiver Reggie Wayne had agreed to return to the team.
In a journal entry on his disorienting labyrinth of a website, Wayne wrote his decision came down to "four teams at first. Then three and then two. And you Colts fans don't wanna know who other team was. I'll let you figure that one out. Ha!"
That mystery team? You guessed it ... the New England Patriots. That according to The Boston Globe, which cited a league source in confirming the Patriots were in on Wayne until the end.
What we do know is that Wayne could use an editor. The journal entry in question (title: GUESS WHO BAZAAK!!!) begins, "Well, I guess I am a Hossier."
If you say so, Reggie.