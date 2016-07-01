Watch top 5 'fireworks' games on NFL Network on Fourth of July

Published: Jul 01, 2016 at 07:51 AM

While eating your BBQ and a preferred beverage for Independence Day, NFL Network will broadcast the top five "fireworks games".

The high-scoring contests will start on Monday at 9 a.m. ET.

1. Week 8, 2015: Saints 52, Giants 49

Drew Brees threw seven touchdown passes to propel the New Orleans Saints over the New York Giants 52-49.

Not to be outdone, Eli Manning threw six touchdowns in defeat.

The two quarterbacks combined for the most TD passes from two players in NFL history.

2. 2009 NFC Wild Card: Cardinals 51, Packers 45 (OT)

This 2009 high-scoring affair was the highest scoring playoff game in NFL history. The tilt ended dramatically when Karlos Dansby scored a walk-off TD after an Aaron Rodgers fumble.

It's worth mentioning that Kurt Warner was 29 of 33 for 379 passing yards with five touchdowns. That's right, Warner only had four incompletions.

3. Week 5, 2013: Broncos 51, Cowboys 48

Tony Romo threw five touchdowns, while Peyton Manning tossed four touchdowns.

Despite Romo's heroics, the Cowboys quarterback threw a costly interception prior to the two-minute warning that led to the Dallas' demise.

4. Week 3, 1986: Jets 51, Dolphins 45 (OT)

Dan Marino threw six touchdown passes, including a walk-off TD to wide receiver Wesley Walker in overtime.

New York Jets passer Ken O'Brien threw four TDs in the loss.

5. 1981 AFC Divisional: Chargers 41, Dolphins 38

Dan Fouts and Don Strock combined for 836 passing yards and seven touchdowns. Five receivers in the game had 100-plus yards, including Kellen Winslow who had an electric 13 catches for 166 yards with a TD performance.

Winslow had to be carried off the field after the dramatic San Diego win.

Enjoy all the fireworks on NFL Network and have a happy Fourth of July!

