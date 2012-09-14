Washington's injury could hurt Titans' receiver depth

Jake Locker is expected to return to the lineup for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but to whom will he throw?
A calf injury kept wide receiver Nate Washington out of practice again on Friday, and he's listed as questionable ahead of the Titans' Week 2 matchup against the San Diego Chargers, according to TitanInsider.com.
If Washington can't go, the Titans will be vulnerable at wide receiver. Kenny Britt is set to make his season debut following his one-game suspension, but coach Mike Munchak said this week Britt will only play 15-to-20 snaps as he's eased back into the mix following three knee surgeries in 12 months.
With Washington's status uncertain and Britt limited, Tennessee will lean harder on Kendall Wright and Jared Cook. The pair combined to produce nine receptions for 101 yards against the New England Patriots.
The Chargers' secondary probably can't believe its luck so far this season. In Week 1, they faced an Oakland Raiders team without either Denarius Moore or Jacoby Ford. They could get another undermanned operation in Week 2.