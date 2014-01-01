Washington Redskins to interview Giants' Perry Fewell

Debate: Most attractive job opening?
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Redskins requested and received permission to interview New York Giants defensive coordinator Perry Fewell, per a source informed of the team's plans.
Fewell spent seven games as the Buffalo Bills' interim head coach in 2009 before being let go at the end of the season. He was immediately hired by the Giants and helped lead the team to a Super Bowl XLVI.
Rapoport previously reported that the Redskins also plan to interview Seattle offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott, and former Indianapolis Colts head coach Jim Caldwell to fill their coaching vacancy.