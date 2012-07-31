Washington Redskins talks trash with iPad playbooks

One of the cooler features of the NFL's iPad Revolution , which has teams are replacing their paper playbooks with tablets, is that they allow coaches to make real-time comments to their players, even if they're not inside a meeting room.
If a coach notices something on tape, he can instantly communicate that coaching point to the player, who can review it for himself.
Chris Cooley and his Washington Redskins teammates discovered another feature: The tablets allow players to send anonymous messages to the entire team, which has led to some trash talk in the locker room, reports Sarah Kogod of The Washington Post
"I don't know who figured it out or who started it. Like I said, they're anonymous," said Cooley. "As of today, there are maybe fifty postings. My opinion is that it will take off."
Teams have put restrictions on app downloads and websites that players may visit on the device, going so far as threating fines as much as $10,000 for violating the rules.
Talking trash is already a staple of NFL locker rooms, so it's doubtful that a team -- and now that this features is out there, players on other teams will be looking for it -- would dock a player for doing so through an iPad, especially since it means the player may also be studying his playbook, reviewing film, or otherwise thinking about his team.
Maybe if players on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew they could talk trash, they would have kept their iPads charged and wouldn't be back to using paper playbooks.