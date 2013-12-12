Around the League

Washington Redskins QB RGIII extremely angry

Published: Dec 12, 2013 at 12:08 PM
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin IIIput on a brave face during Wednesday's news conference announcing his benching, but it's now clear that he's more than just confused by coach Mike Shanahan's decision to pull the plug on his season.

Appearing on Thursday's edition of NFL Network's "NFL Total Access Kickoff," NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport said that Griffin is, in fact, "extremely angry" to be shut down for health reasons.

And it turns out, owner Daniel Snyder was actually "receptive" to Shanahan's idea of preserving the franchise quarterback to ensure a full offseason, NFL Media columnist Michael Silver said.

The fissure between head coach and owner originated when Snyder surrendered a "king's ransom" for the opportunity to draft Griffin, Silver reported. Contrary to previous speculation, Snyder -- not Shanahan -- was the "impetus" behind the blockbuster trade, per Silver.

That dynamic between quarterback and owner has led to a lack of trust between Shanahan and Griffin.

Despite what Shanahan has said publicly, Silver's sources affirm that the coach switched quarterbacks for performance reasons. Shanahan didn't believe he could maintain credibility in the locker room if he continued to start a struggling Griffin.

Sources close to the Redskins' coaching staff tell Rapoport that the coaches believe they will be fired, but there's been no official determination from the organization. At this point, they want to be cut loose so they can be "put out of their misery," Rapoport said.

Shanahan will not resign, however. "He's not going to be walking away from the Washington Redskins with nothing less than the $7 million due next year," Rapoport said.

Although the final three games will amount to an audition for Kirk Cousins, Redskins fans shouldn't expect the backup to draw a first-round draft pick in 2014. Six general managers canvassed by Rapoport agreed that Cousins was more likely to fetch a second-rounder. At least half of those general managers don't believe the team will part with their inexpensive Griffin insurance, regardless.

The most likely scenario is Griffin and Cousins will be back in their customary roles for 2014 under a new coaching staff.

