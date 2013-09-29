Washington Redskins get first win with defensive help

Washington very much is alive in the watered down NFC East, only one game behind the first place Dallas Cowboys. The Raiders are stuck in the AFC West behind two unbeaten teams. Griffin, who was solid for the second straight week, is going to be fine. The Redskins' staying power this season will depend more on a defense that was historically bad in the first three weeks. They proved Sunday they can stop a low-level starting quarterback like Matt Flynn. It's a start.