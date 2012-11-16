Washington Redskins eager to end rookie QB curse

Ah, rookie quarterbacks. For most defenses, it's the type of green, mistake-plagued player you love to see peering nervously over the line of scrimmage.
But for the Washington Redskins, they're kryptonite. Since 2006, the Redskins are winless in their last eight games when facing a rookie behind center. Eight!
The list includes: Vince Young (2006), Bruce Gradkowski (2006), Trent Edwards (2007), Joe Flacco (2008), Matthew Stafford (2009), Sam Bradford (2010), Cam Newton (2011) and Christian Ponder (2011).
The last rookie they beat in a game was current Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick when he was a relative unknown with the St. Louis Rams in 2005. It's been all futility since then. Did we mention Bruce Gradkowski?
"Complacency's probably the No. 1 issue," defensive tackle Barry Cofield said, via The Associated Press. "You're going against a guy who you think's going to be at a lower level, not going to be operating the way you expect (from) a quality quarterback. And then you go out and not play your best ball -- and they look like Pro Bowlers."
The Redskins will look to snap this odd streak when they meet the Philadelphia Eagles and rookie quarterback Nick Foles on Sunday. Foles will be making his first career start after taking over for an injured Michael Vick last Sunday.
Playing at home with their season essentially on the line, the Redskins better find a way to take advantage of Foles, a raw prospect who's going to be nervous. If not, it's lights out on 2012 and a continuation of a rather embarrassing trend.