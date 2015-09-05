Washington Redskins are keeping RGIII as backup QB

Team sources say this was not a political decision but rather a football one. The Redskins ultimately believed, as of Saturday morning, that Griffin is the second-best quarterback on the roster and should be kept on the team as a result. No doubt, it's also possible the team could dangle Griffin as trade bait this season, but if a team did want to trade for him, they would be forced to commit to those same financial risks facing the Redskins regarding Griffin's 2016 salary.