Washington Redskins add four head coach interviews

The Washington Redskins' coaching search remained relatively quiet last week in the aftermath of Mike Shanahan's departure. That's all starting to change Monday.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Redskins plan to interview Vanderbilt coach James Franklin, according to a source informed of the team's plans. The interview likely will happen this week. The former Maryland offensive coordinator has ties to the area.
The Redskins also plan to meet with both Cincinnati Bengals coordinators. Cincinnati's crushing loss Sunday apparently hasn't scared teams away from offensive coordinator Jay Gruden, who was contacted by four teams including Washington, NFL Media's Albert Breer reports, via Bengals sources. Rapoport adds that Cincinnati defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer also will interview with the Redskins.
Gruden would be a tough sell considering Andy Dalton's lack of development in Cincinnati and the team's offensive performance in the playoffs. But NFL Media's Jeff Darlington believes Gruden will wind up being the next man to tutor Robert Griffin III.
Washington also requested to interview 49ers defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, Rapoport reported, per a source who has seen the request.
Other planned interviews for the Redskins: New York Giants defensive coordinator Perry Fewell, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Jim Caldwell, Seattle offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott and Cowboys assistant head coach Rich Bisaccia.