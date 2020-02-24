Washington QB Jacob Eason remains captivating case study

"There's people questioning the party-boy side of me and all those things (from the Georgia years), and there's the questions that arose comparing my work ethic with Jake Browning's," Eason said. "A lot of that stems from the way we approach things, and the comfort level we have with our strengths. I wouldn't say I worked any less hard than Browning did in terms of film work and on the field. I think that we both knew our strengths and weaknesses, and Browning did what he needed to do to get ready for Saturday, and I did exactly what I needed to do to get ready. I got to the point where I was extremely comfortable with everything going on and what I could do. Everybody's different. Some people question the work ethic, but I busted my ass and put everything into these programs."