Washington Commanders 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Adam Peters

- Peters is entering his 1st season as Commanders GM

- SF Assistant GM from 2021-2023

- SF VP of Player Personnel from 2017-2020

- DEN Director/Assistant Director of College Scouting from 2014-2016 (DEN won Super Bowl 50 in 2015)

- DEN Scout from 2009-2013

- NE Scout from 2003-08 (NE won 2 Super Bowls during span; XXXVIII & XXXIX)

- Martin Mayhew was the WAS GM from 2021-23 (now a Senior Personnel Executive/Advisor to the GM for WAS)

- WAS had 19-31-1 W-L record under Mayhew as GM (T-6th-worst record in NFL from 2021-23)

- WAS fired Ron Rivera following 2023 season (WAS HC from 2020-2023)

- Since 1999, 10 people have now served as Washington GM or de-facto GM

- 9 of the 10 were under Dan Snyder as owner

- The Commanders hired Dan Quinn as their new HC (Quinn was DAL DC from 2021-2023)

- DAL allowed 19.9 PPG allowed (5th in NFL) & had 93 takeaways (most) from 2021-23

- Quinn previously served as the Atlanta Falcons HC from 2015-2020

- Quinn: 43-42 record as the Falcons HC, led ATL to the Super Bowl in 2016

- The Commanders have missed the playoffs in 7 of the last 8 seasons

- Won NFC East in 2020 despite finishing with 7-9 W-L (lost in WC Rd 31-23 vs TB)

- 3 different QBs have started 7+ games for the Commanders over the last 2 seasons

- Sam Howell (18 starts; 5-13 W-L), Taylor Heinicke (9 starts: 5-3-1 W-L), Carson Wentz (7 starts; 2-5 W-L); none of these 3 QBs are still on the team

- The Commanders traded starting QB Sam Howell (5th Rd pick in 2022) to SEA in March 2024

- Sent: Howell, 2024 4th Rd (#102) & 2024 6th Rd (#179)

- Received: 2024 3rd Rd (#78) & 2024 5th Rd (#152)

- Marcus Mariota is currently the QB1 on the Commanders depth chart (Jeff Driskel & Jake Fromm are only other QBs on current roster)

- Mariota signed a 1-year, $6.0M contract with WAS in 2024 FA

- Mariota has made just 13 starts over last 4 seasons (5-8 W-L w/ ATL in 2022)