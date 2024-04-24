Washington Commanders 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Hey Commanders fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.
Read below to get a sense for Washington's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

Washington Commanders Draft Overview
2023 record: 4-13
Fourth in NFC East; missed playoffs
Commanders 2024 draft picks (9):
Round 1, pick 2
Round 2, pick 36
Round 2, pick 40 (acquired from Chicago Bears in Montez Sweat trade)
Round 3, pick 67
Round 3, pick 78 (acquired from Seattle Seahawks in Sam Howell trade)
Round 3, pick 100 (compensatory pick)
Round 5, pick 139
Round 5, pick 152 (acquired from Seattle Seahawks in Sam Howell trade)
Round 7, pick 222
Commanders team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Quarterback, Offensive Tackle, Edge, Cornerback, Wide Receiver
Projected Commanders first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:
|Analyst
|Pick No. 2
|Daniel Jeremiah
|QB Drake Maye (UNC)
|Charles Davis
|QB Drake Maye (UNC)
|Lance Zierlein
|QB Jayden Daniels (LSU)
|Bucky Brooks
|QB Jayden Daniels (LSU)
|Peter Schrager
|QB Jayden Daniels (LSU)
Commanders 2024 Opponents
Home
Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Steelers, Titans, Bears
Away
Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Saints, Buccaneers, Ravens, Bengals, Cardinals
Commanders Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):
|Adds
|Losses
|DE Dorrance Armstrong (Cowboys)
|T Charles Leno (released)
|C Tyler Biadasz (Cowboys)
|TE Logan Thomas (released)
|TE Zach Ertz (Lions)
|RB Antonio Gibson (Patriots)
|LB Frankie Luvu (Panthers)
|QB Jacoby Brissett (Patriots)
|RB Austin Ekeler (Chargers)
|G Saahdiq Charles (Titans)
|G Nick Allegretti (Chiefs)
|C Nick Gates (released)
|K Brandon McManus (Jaguars)
|CB Kendall Fuller (Dolphins)
|QB Marcus Mariota (Eagles)
|QB Sam Howell (trade - Seahawks)
|CB Noah Igbinoghene (Cowboys)
|WR Curtis Samuel (Bills)
|DE Clelin Ferrell (49ers)
|S Kamren Curl (Rams)
|DE Dante Fowler Jr. (Cowboys)
|K Joey Slye (Jaguars)
|S Jeremy Chinn (Panthers)
|LB Cody Barton (Broncos)
|LB Bobby Wagner (Seahawks)
|DE Casey Toohill (Bills)
|LB Anthony Pittman (Lions)
|LB Khaleke Hudson (Saints)
|CB Michael Davis (Chargers)
|WR Olamide Zaccheaus (Eagles)
Commanders Decision Makers
Manager Partner: Josh Harris
General Manager: Adam Peters
Senior Personnel Exec./Advisor to the GM: Martin Mayhew
Head Coach: Dan Quinn
Adam Peters
- Peters is entering his 1st season as Commanders GM
- SF Assistant GM from 2021-2023
- SF VP of Player Personnel from 2017-2020
- DEN Director/Assistant Director of College Scouting from 2014-2016 (DEN won Super Bowl 50 in 2015)
- DEN Scout from 2009-2013
- NE Scout from 2003-08 (NE won 2 Super Bowls during span; XXXVIII & XXXIX)
- Martin Mayhew was the WAS GM from 2021-23 (now a Senior Personnel Executive/Advisor to the GM for WAS)
- WAS had 19-31-1 W-L record under Mayhew as GM (T-6th-worst record in NFL from 2021-23)
- WAS fired Ron Rivera following 2023 season (WAS HC from 2020-2023)
- Since 1999, 10 people have now served as Washington GM or de-facto GM
- 9 of the 10 were under Dan Snyder as owner
- The Commanders hired Dan Quinn as their new HC (Quinn was DAL DC from 2021-2023)
- DAL allowed 19.9 PPG allowed (5th in NFL) & had 93 takeaways (most) from 2021-23
- Quinn previously served as the Atlanta Falcons HC from 2015-2020
- Quinn: 43-42 record as the Falcons HC, led ATL to the Super Bowl in 2016
- The Commanders have missed the playoffs in 7 of the last 8 seasons
- Won NFC East in 2020 despite finishing with 7-9 W-L (lost in WC Rd 31-23 vs TB)
- 3 different QBs have started 7+ games for the Commanders over the last 2 seasons
- Sam Howell (18 starts; 5-13 W-L), Taylor Heinicke (9 starts: 5-3-1 W-L), Carson Wentz (7 starts; 2-5 W-L); none of these 3 QBs are still on the team
- The Commanders traded starting QB Sam Howell (5th Rd pick in 2022) to SEA in March 2024
- Sent: Howell, 2024 4th Rd (#102) & 2024 6th Rd (#179)
- Received: 2024 3rd Rd (#78) & 2024 5th Rd (#152)
- Marcus Mariota is currently the QB1 on the Commanders depth chart (Jeff Driskel & Jake Fromm are only other QBs on current roster)
- Mariota signed a 1-year, $6.0M contract with WAS in 2024 FA
- Mariota has made just 13 starts over last 4 seasons (5-8 W-L w/ ATL in 2022)
- Over the past five drafts, the Commanders have used a top-70 overall pick on every offensive/defensive position except interior OL & TE
Highest drafted Commanders player by position, past five drafts
|Position
|Player
|Round
|Overall
|Year
|QB
|Dwayne Haskins
|1st
|15th
|2019
|RB
|Antonio Gibson
|3rd
|66th
|2020
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|1st
|16th
|2022
|TE
|John Bates
|4th
|124th
|2021
|OT
|Samuel Cosmi
|2nd
|51st
|2021
|IOL
|Ricky Stromberg
|3rd
|97th
|2023
|DT
|Phidarian Mathis
|2nd
|47th
|2022
|EDGE
|Chase Young
|1st
|2nd
|2020
|LB
|Jamin Davis
|1st
|19th
|2021
|CB
|Emmanuel Forbes
|1st
|16th
|2023
|S
|Quan Martin
|2nd
|47th
|2023
Last time Commanders picked each position in first round:
|Position
|Year
|Player
|School
|Pick No. (Overall)
|QB
|2019
|Dwayne Haskins
|Ohio State
|15th
|RB
|1967
|Ray McDonald
|Idaho
|13th
|WR
|2022
|Jahan Dotson
|Penn State
|16th
|TE
|Never
|OT
|2015
|Brandon Scherff
|Iowa
|5th
|OG
|Never
|C
|Never
|DE
|2020
|Chase Young
|Ohio State
|2nd
|DT
|2018
|Da'Ron Payne
|Alabama
|13th
|LB
|2021
|Jamin Davis
|Kentucky
|19th
|CB
|2023
|Emmanuel Forbes
|Mississippi State
|16th
|S
|2007
|LaRon Landry
|LSU
|6th
|P
|Never
|K
|1966
|Charlie Gogolak
|Princeton
|6th
Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.