Washington Commanders 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Published: Apr 24, 2024 at 03:45 PM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Hey Commanders fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.

Read below to get a sense for Washington's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.

Washington Commanders Draft Overview

2023 record: 4-13
Fourth in NFC East; missed playoffs

Commanders 2024 draft picks (9):

Round 1, pick 2
Round 2, pick 36
Round 2, pick 40 (acquired from Chicago Bears in Montez Sweat trade)
Round 3, pick 67
Round 3, pick 78 (acquired from Seattle Seahawks in Sam Howell trade)
Round 3, pick 100 (compensatory pick)
Round 5, pick 139
Round 5, pick 152 (acquired from Seattle Seahawks in Sam Howell trade)
Round 7, pick 222

Commanders team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Quarterback, Offensive Tackle, Edge, Cornerback, Wide Receiver

Projected Commanders first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:

Table inside Article
Analyst Pick No. 2
Daniel Jeremiah QB Drake Maye (UNC)
Charles Davis QB Drake Maye (UNC)
Lance Zierlein QB Jayden Daniels (LSU)
Bucky Brooks QB Jayden Daniels (LSU)
Peter Schrager QB Jayden Daniels (LSU)

(See all projections at Mock Draft Central)

Commanders 2024 Opponents

Home

Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Steelers, Titans, Bears

Away

Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Saints, Buccaneers, Ravens, Bengals, Cardinals

Commanders Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):

Table inside Article
Adds Losses
DE Dorrance Armstrong (Cowboys) T Charles Leno (released)
C Tyler Biadasz (Cowboys) TE Logan Thomas (released)
TE Zach Ertz (Lions) RB Antonio Gibson (Patriots)
LB Frankie Luvu (Panthers) QB Jacoby Brissett (Patriots)
RB Austin Ekeler (Chargers) G Saahdiq Charles (Titans)
G Nick Allegretti (Chiefs) C Nick Gates (released)
K Brandon McManus (Jaguars) CB Kendall Fuller (Dolphins)
QB Marcus Mariota (Eagles) QB Sam Howell (trade - Seahawks)
CB Noah Igbinoghene (Cowboys) WR Curtis Samuel (Bills)
DE Clelin Ferrell (49ers) S Kamren Curl (Rams)
DE Dante Fowler Jr. (Cowboys) K Joey Slye (Jaguars)
S Jeremy Chinn (Panthers) LB Cody Barton (Broncos)
LB Bobby Wagner (Seahawks) DE Casey Toohill (Bills)
LB Anthony Pittman (Lions) LB Khaleke Hudson (Saints)
CB Michael Davis (Chargers)
WR Olamide Zaccheaus (Eagles)

Commanders Decision Makers

Manager Partner: Josh Harris

General Manager: Adam Peters

Senior Personnel Exec./Advisor to the GM: Martin Mayhew

Head Coach: Dan Quinn

Adam Peters

- Peters is entering his 1st season as Commanders GM

- SF Assistant GM from 2021-2023

- SF VP of Player Personnel from 2017-2020

- DEN Director/Assistant Director of College Scouting from 2014-2016 (DEN won Super Bowl 50 in 2015)

- DEN Scout from 2009-2013

- NE Scout from 2003-08 (NE won 2 Super Bowls during span; XXXVIII & XXXIX)

- Martin Mayhew was the WAS GM from 2021-23 (now a Senior Personnel Executive/Advisor to the GM for WAS)

- WAS had 19-31-1 W-L record under Mayhew as GM (T-6th-worst record in NFL from 2021-23)

- WAS fired Ron Rivera following 2023 season (WAS HC from 2020-2023)

- Since 1999, 10 people have now served as Washington GM or de-facto GM

- 9 of the 10 were under Dan Snyder as owner

- The Commanders hired Dan Quinn as their new HC (Quinn was DAL DC from 2021-2023)

- DAL allowed 19.9 PPG allowed (5th in NFL) & had 93 takeaways (most) from 2021-23

- Quinn previously served as the Atlanta Falcons HC from 2015-2020

- Quinn: 43-42 record as the Falcons HC, led ATL to the Super Bowl in 2016

- The Commanders have missed the playoffs in 7 of the last 8 seasons

- Won NFC East in 2020 despite finishing with 7-9 W-L (lost in WC Rd 31-23 vs TB)

- 3 different QBs have started 7+ games for the Commanders over the last 2 seasons

- Sam Howell (18 starts; 5-13 W-L), Taylor Heinicke (9 starts: 5-3-1 W-L), Carson Wentz (7 starts; 2-5 W-L); none of these 3 QBs are still on the team

- The Commanders traded starting QB Sam Howell (5th Rd pick in 2022) to SEA in March 2024

- Sent: Howell, 2024 4th Rd (#102) & 2024 6th Rd (#179)

- Received: 2024 3rd Rd (#78) & 2024 5th Rd (#152)

- Marcus Mariota is currently the QB1 on the Commanders depth chart (Jeff Driskel & Jake Fromm are only other QBs on current roster)

- Mariota signed a 1-year, $6.0M contract with WAS in 2024 FA

- Mariota has made just 13 starts over last 4 seasons (5-8 W-L w/ ATL in 2022)

- Over the past five drafts, the Commanders have used a top-70 overall pick on every offensive/defensive position except interior OL & TE

Highest drafted Commanders player by position, past five drafts

Table inside Article
Position Player Round Overall Year
QB Dwayne Haskins 1st 15th 2019
RB Antonio Gibson 3rd 66th 2020
WR Jahan Dotson 1st 16th 2022
TE John Bates 4th 124th 2021
OT Samuel Cosmi 2nd 51st 2021
IOL Ricky Stromberg 3rd 97th 2023
DT Phidarian Mathis 2nd 47th 2022
EDGE Chase Young 1st 2nd 2020
LB Jamin Davis 1st 19th 2021
CB Emmanuel Forbes 1st 16th 2023
S Quan Martin 2nd 47th 2023

Last time Commanders picked each position in first round:

Table inside Article
Position Year Player School Pick No. (Overall)
QB 2019 Dwayne Haskins Ohio State 15th
RB 1967 Ray McDonald Idaho 13th
WR 2022 Jahan Dotson Penn State 16th
TE Never
OT 2015 Brandon Scherff Iowa 5th
OG Never
C Never
DE 2020 Chase Young Ohio State 2nd
DT 2018 Da'Ron Payne Alabama 13th
LB 2021 Jamin Davis Kentucky 19th
CB 2023 Emmanuel Forbes Mississippi State 16th
S 2007 LaRon Landry LSU 6th
P Never
K 1966 Charlie Gogolak Princeton 6th

Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.

