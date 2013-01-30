Warren Sapp criticizes Detroit Lions' Ndamukong Suh

The NFL Network analyst has been one of Suh's most vocal critics, and that continued Tuesday. Sapp said both the San Francisco 49ers and the St. Louis Rams ran at the Detroit Lions defensive tackle this season -- and that's unacceptable.
"I am dumbfounded. You lead that defense and they are running the ball right at you?" Sapp said, via the Detroit News. "I want to see that game where they ran at Mean Joe Greene, where they ran at me or at any hog on that front line. You run away from us.
"They run at him because he's a blind dog in a meat house."
I still haven't figured out the Sapp-Suh beef. Former players are hired as analysts to give a perspective only gained from playing the game at a high level. That's his job. But there always seems to be a Suh-doesn't-do-what-I-did element.
"Players today, when somebody don't agree with how they play or with what they're doing, it's hate and it has to be personal," Sapp said. "The last time I checked, I played the three-technique, defensive tackle position pretty well. And now I'm an analyst.
"I don't think I ever said anything about his (auto) accident. I didn't say anything about him stepping on a man two Thanksgivings in a row. I am just looking at his technique and seeing the same things. Until he evolves, I'm going to keep saying the same things."
Sapp knows the position, and he has a point. Suh hasn't dominated like he did as a rookie in the two seasons since. He had 10 sacks in 2010 and a combined 12 in 2011 to 2012. Suh posted 66 tackles as a rookie and recorded 71 over the next two years.
The issue with Sapp is that his analysis gets lost in the all the noise surrounding it.