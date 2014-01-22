Warren Buffett dreamed of owning Washington Redskins

The Washington Redskins aren't for sale and don't figure to be in the near future, but that can't stop a man from dreaming.
Billionaire Warren Buffett says he dreamed of owning the franchise as a kid growing up in Washington, D.C., which he moved to in 1942 at the age of 12.
"When I was a kid, I thought if I ever made a lot of money, I would go out and buy a team," Buffett said Wednesday on "The Dan Patrick Show," via ESPN. "I was a water boy for the Washington Redskins for two games. I thought if I ever had a lot of money, I'd buy the Washington Redskins."
Of course, Buffett went on to make more than "a lot of money." His net worth is estimated at upward of $58 billion and he's one of the world's wealthiest people. But another billionaire owns the Redskins, and Dan Snyder is wildly passionate about his club.
"I don't know whether (Snyder) would sell," Buffett said jokingly to Patrick. "But Sammy Baugh was my hero in those days. That's a little before your time. It was the dream of every kid to have a sports team; well, it was the dream of every kid to be a superstar. But of course I never had a chance of that."
While the Redskins are Buffett's first passion, the 83-year-old investor calls the Denver Broncos his favorite team.