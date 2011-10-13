Ware fired up for Pats: 'I wish I could tell you our game plan'

When Rob Ryan's Dallas defense lines up against the New England Patriots on Sunday, the Cowboys are shooting to keep Tom Brady guessing right down to the end.
"Pretty much the kitchen sink, to put it lightly," defensive end Kenyon Coleman told The Dallas Morning News.
Cowboys outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware has poured over that game film and believes he has found the missing puzzle piece.
"(Cleveland) kept them off kilter the whole time," Ware said. "... I wish I could tell you our game plan. It's a lot of stuff going in this week."
The Morning News reports that Ryan's belief in his defense is off the charts and he plans to outdo the game plan he drew up with the Browns. This excites safety Abe Elam, who played in Cleveland under Ryan before migrating to Dallas before this season.
"I'm hoping it will be fiction," Elam said. "... Coming in, everyone is building (the Patriots) up to be the greatest team out there. As a competitor, that is what you look forward to."
Ryan's confidence is epic -- his boasts just a notch below that -- but he has shown he can cause problems for Brady with less roster talent than what's in Dallas' stable.