Walter Thurmond to drop appeal of 4-game suspension

Cornerback Walter Thurmond is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse (non-PED), NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Morning," according to multiple sources informed of the situation.
Thurmond is appealing the suspension, but he plans to drop that appeal early next week in order to return for a playoff run, according to Rapoport.
The loss of Thurmond is another blow to the Seahawks' "Legion of Boom" secondary, which already is without Brandon Browner (groin) for four to six weeks.
The Seahawks expected Thurmond to seamlessly fill Browner's shoes. Thurmond, a soon-to-be unrestricted free-agent, had been playing well, recording 31 tackles this season, including a 29-yard pick six against the Minnesota Vikings.
The 10-1 Seahawks enter the toughest portion of their schedule, with matchups against the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers looming large as they race for the NFC's best record.
UPDATE: The Seahawksofficially announced Thurmond's suspension Tuesday. Thurmond will miss the team's next four games. He'll be eligible to return following the team's Week 16 contest against the Cardinals.