Walter Thurmond, Giants agree to one-year contract

After missing out on Alterraun Verner and others, the Giants agreed on a one-year, $3.5 million contract with former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Walter Thurmond, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a person who had spoken with the player.
Signing Thurmond will not preclude the Giants from chasing Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who is visiting the team Sunday. The Giants still want DRC "badly," according to Rapoport.
Thurmond was one of the NFL's premier nickelback's last season, netting 33 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one interception. Entering free agency, he was ranked No. 7 on Around The League's list of the top 25 available defensive backs.
His market was perhaps depressed by last season's four-game suspension and checkered injury history, which includes a nasty broken leg and college knee injuries.
He met up with former Seahawks defensive coordinator Gus Bradley in Jacksonville, but left without a contract. He later went back to the West Coast for a visit with the San Francisco 49ers.
The Giants are getting a talented young cornerback just entering his prime. The questions are whether Thurmond can stay healthy and if he has the size to handle a full-time role.
