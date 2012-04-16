Walter Payton, Johnny Unitas for all-hologram team



Reggie White

The Packers started a run of NFC Central titles with the free-agent acquisition of White, who stabilized Green Bay's defense. So my first move for my hologram team will be to have White anchor the defense.

Max McGee

The famed Packers receiver had a pretty good NFL career, but we're adding him to the team for the intangibles. McGee was notorious for his afterhours activities, and he played in Super Bowl I after spending the night on the town. Who has two thumbs and wants to party with the hologram McGee? This guy. (I'm pointing to me.)

Don Hutson

Some say Hutson is the greatest receiver of all time. All right, I'm the one who says Hutson is the greatest of all time. But look at the numbers, nobody dominated the competition like Hutson did. And his hologram will do the same thing. He plays defense, too.

Walter Payton

Many defenders during Payton's career probably thought tackling the real thing was just as futile as trying to take down a hologram. As a bonus, I'm going to bring in Bronko Nagurski as the fullback to make an unbelievable backfield.

Johnny Unitas

The first real dilemma of this exercise is to decide between Unitas and Browns signal-caller Otto Graham. The later is one of most winning quarterbacks in NFL history, but Unitas is regarded by some as the greatest of all time, and it's hard to argue. So Unitas it is, complete with hologram black high tops.

Paul Brown

Another huge conundrum here, because Vince Lombardi would be a great choice. But I'm going to go with Brown here, along with his most famed offensive coordinator -- Bill Walsh.