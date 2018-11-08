Wally Triplett, Lions legend and NFL pioneer, passes away at 92

Triplett was a running back and return specialist for the Lions from 1949-50 after being selected by Detroit in the 19th round of the 1949 NFL Draft. His 80-yard TD run in his rookie season set the team record for the longest run from scrimmage. A year later, he tallied an NFL record 294 kickoff return yards, a mark that stood for 44 years and still ranks third all-time. His 73.5-yard average per return for the game is still a record.