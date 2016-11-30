Wallace cool with 'Fins: They gave me a lot of money

You won't find Mike Wallace's Dolphins tenure in any studies of the great free-agent signings of the 21st century.
Back in 2012, the Dolphins signed Wallace to a five-year, $60 million deal to be Ryan Tannehill's go-to guy. For that investment, the Dolphins got two seasons of OK production, not to mention that fun self-benching in the 2014 finale. Miami cut the cord the following offseason, trading Wallace to the Vikings.
Wallace eventually made his way to the Ravens. On Sunday, he'll face his old team. It doesn't sound like there are any hard feelings on his end.
Fair enough! As Byron Maxwell once told us, there are many positive benefits to "cash flow, all day." We're sure the Dolphins are thrilled to allow Wallace this great financial freedom.