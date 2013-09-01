Waivers roundup: Alex Green claimed by New York Jets

In releasing fullback Jacob Hester to make room for special teamer/linebacker Adrian Robinson, Denver Broncos executive John Elway described the weekend's events as a "liquid process."
Players who managed to escape the Turk on Saturday's roster cutdown deadline realize they can't sleep easily with the waiver-wire bonanza coming on Sunday.
New York Jets running Kahlil Bell is the next to go after the Gang Green has claimedAlex Green off waivers from the Green Bay Packers, per agent Michael Hoffman.
With Mike Goodson suspended four games, Green will add depth behind Chris Ivory and Bilal Powell in Jets coach Rex Ryan's backfield.
Other notable players claimed off waivers Sunday:
J'Marcus Webb, Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle: NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports the division-rival Minnesota Vikingshave claimed Webb, who was bypassed by the Raiders after he was cut by the Chicago Bears. Oakland must believe rookie Menelik Watson is a better option than Webb.
D.J. Williams and Clay Harbor, Jacksonville Jaguars tight ends:Jaguars general manager David Caldwell took full advantage of his early waiver spot, claiming a pair of versatile tight ends. More of a smallish H-back type, Williams was a fifth-round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2011 after winning the John Mackey Award at Arkansas. Harbor recorded 47 receptions for 421 yards in three seasons as Brent Celek's sidekick. Harbor also saw time at wide receiver in Philadelphia Eagles training camp this summer before getting cut Saturday.
Stephen Burton and Winston Guy, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver and safety: Caldwell stayed busy, claiming Burton, the former Vikings wide receiver who is coming off his most promising August since he was selected in the seventh round of the 2011 NFL Draft. A 2012 sixth-rounder, Guy was on the Seahawks' practice squad when Jags coach Gus Bradley was running Seattle's defense last season.
Drake Nevis, San Diego Chargers defensive tackle: The No. 87 overall pick in former Indianapolis Colts general manager Bill Polian's last draft class, Nevis will add depth behind nose tackle Cam Thomas.
Dezman Moses and James-Michael Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs linebackers: Undrafted out of Tulane, Moses generated rave reviews in minicamps and training camp before tallying four sacks with the Packers last season. It's no surprise that general John Dorsey, a former Packers executive, is taking a flier on Moses. Johnson was a fourth-round pick by the Browns last year.
Ben Ijalana, New York Jets offensive guard: The Indianapolis Colts' No. 49 overall pick in the 2011 draft has already undergone five surgeries since entering the NFL. Capable of playing both guard and tackle, Ijalana drew a high grade from Pro Football Focus for his preseason work this summer.
MarQuies Gray, Cleveland Browns tight end: One of the 49ers' final cuts, Gray was in high demand on waivers. Coach Rob Chudzinski referred to the former Minnesota quarterback and wide receiver Sunday as a "heck of an athlete." At nearly 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Gray is likely ticketed for an H-back role in Cleveland. The Browns also claimed running backs Bobby Rainey and Dennis Johnson off waivers.