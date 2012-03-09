Waiter fired for celebrating Peyton Manning's big tip

The popular restaurant played host to Peyton Manning during his recent covert workout session at Duke University, and after the former Colts star dropped a $200 tip on a $739.58 bill, his waiter, Jon, went public with Manning's generosity.
This week, our brother-in-arms, Jon, was fired for his lack of discretion, according to Deadspin.
"This goes against every policy we have," said Van Eure, the restaurant's owner. "It's just horrible."
This Van Eure character runs a tight ship, and we can see his point, but letting the world know that Manning's a fantastic tipper (especially when the 18 percent gratuity was baked into the total) isn't exactly wayward PR.
Young Jon now floats through the hard world of the streets, and just how far will two Benjamins from Peyton Manning take him? We're about to find out.