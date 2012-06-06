Wade Davis says he's gay, hopes NFL has changed

Davis, now 34, told Nelson of the friendships he developed with Jevon Kearse, Samari Rolle and Eddie George in Tennessee more than a decade ago, but he kept his secret in a league that has never had an openly gay player. He told of a moment with the Titans in 2000, when another player was "perceived to be different," and was warned not to do something that could lead to not making the roster. Confronted by that reality, Davis kept quiet, spending thousands at strip clubs to fool his teammates.