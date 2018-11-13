Voting for 2019 Pro Bowl now open

Published: Nov 13, 2018 at 02:56 AM

Fans may now vote to send their favorite players to the 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon on Sunday, January 27, 2019 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. For the second consecutive year, the voting window will run for four weeks, beginning today and concluding on Thursday, December 13. Voting is available online and on web-enabled mobile phones by going to NFL.com/ProBowlVote.

During the final two weeks of 2019 Pro Bowl voting -- November 29-December 13 -- fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player's official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/ProBowlVote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period.

The 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon, which kicks off at 3 PM ET, will be televised live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney XD and simulcast on ABC -- the second time the game will be available on both broadcast and cable networks, and the first time that the game is being televised on Disney XD.

Tickets to the game are on sale at NFL.com/ProBowlOnSale. New this year, tickets will also grant fans special benefits on gameday, including AFC & NFC Seating Sections, Player Red Carpet Viewing, Special Kid Zone Activities and Postgame Fireworks. The NFL FLAG 13-14 Boys Championships will be played pregame.

Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 14.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday, December 18 live on NFL Network's Pro Bowl special "NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed" at 8 PM ET. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.

The 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will feature the traditional AFC vs. NFC game format. The following is a breakdown of positions and the corresponding numbers of players who will be selected (88 total):

OFFENSE

Wide Receivers (8)

Tight Ends (4)

Tackles (6)

Guards (6)

Centers (4)

Quarterbacks (6)

Running Backs (6)

Fullbacks (2)

DEFENSE

Defensive Ends (6)

Interior Linemen (6)

Outside Linebackers (6)

Inside/Middle Linebackers (4)

Cornerbacks (8)

Safeties (6)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punters (2)

Placekickers (2)

Return Specialists (2)

Special Teamers (2)

Need Players (2 Coach's Choice)

For the third consecutive year, Pro Bowl Week festivities will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort and across the Orlando area, bringing free experiences and activities to fans as well as an extraordinary number of events focused on commemorating all levels of football -- from youth to high school to the NFL's best. Some of the Pro Bowl Week events include: Pro Bowl Practices, Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, NFL FLAG Championships Powered By USA Football and Play Football Celebrity Flag Game.

More information about these and all of the events taking place during Pro Bowl Week is available at ProBowl.com.

The Pro Bowl is an all-inclusive event for fans on gameday. Working with KultureCity, Camping World Stadium's sensory-inclusive partner, the NFL will offer families who attend the 2019 Pro Bowl with support, including sensory accessibility resources and two dedicated sensory rooms located in the stadium on gameday to enable them to enjoy the game with more confidence and comfort.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE