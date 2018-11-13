Voting for 2019 Pro Bowl now open

During the final two weeks of 2019 Pro Bowl voting -- November 29-December 13 -- fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player's official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/ProBowlVote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period.