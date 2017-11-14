Vote for who you want to see playing in 2018 Pro Bowl

The NFL and Twitter are also introducing a new way for fans to vote for the 2018 Pro Bowl roster through a Direct Message (DM) Voting Experience, which has never been done for an All-Star game before. Fans may participate via entry cards tweeted from all 32 team accounts or by directly visiting the @NFL profile page at Twitter.com/NFL. The entry cards will initiate a private "Direct Message" and enable fans to select a position group or search for a player or team to begin the voting process.