Vontaze Burfict fined $31,000 for two Week 3 incidents

It's Friday, and the fines are in. While there are more than a few NFL players who were hit with fines for Week 3 incidents, it was Cincinnati Bengals second-year linebacker Vontaze Burfict who was hit the hardest.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Burfict received a total of $31,000 in fines stemming from two incidents that took place during the Bengals' win over the Green Bay Packers.
Burfict was fined $21,000 fine for a hit on a defenseless receiver and $10,000 for striking Packers tight end Ryan Taylor in the groin.
Other fines, as confirmed by the league:
» Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate was fined $21,000 for striking a defenseless player, safety Dwight Lowery, in head/neck area in Seattle's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lowery suffered a concussion on the play.
»Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was fined $10,000 for violating the league's uniform policy. Newton has been wearing clips on his helmet that are made by Under Armour, with whom Newton is signed. Forbes noticed the violation and reported on it earlier in the week.
»Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Fairley was fined $10,000 for unnecessary roughness during the team's win over the Washington Redskins.
» Pittsburgh running back Jonathan Dwyer was fined $21,000 for a crown-of-the-helmet hit on safety Chris Conte during Sunday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. The play was not flagged for the illegal hit.
»Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was slapped with a $7,875 fine for a late hit on Conte following an interception.
»Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant received a fine of $7,875 for his "throat-slash" celebration after scoring a touchdown in the Cowboys' win over the St. Louis Rams.
»Philadelphia Eagles kicker Alex Henery was fined $15,750 for a horse-collar tackle during the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on "Thursday Night Football."
»Texans pass-rusher Whitney Mercilus was fined $15,750 for his hit helmet-to-helmet hit on quarterback Joe Flacco in Houston's blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens.