 Skip to main content
Advertising

Vontaze Burfict embracing opportunity with Cincinnati Bengals

Published: May 11, 2012 at 12:34 PM

CINCINNATI -- Vontaze Burfict swooped in from his middle linebacker spot and closed on the ball carrier, then quickly pulled up to avoid any contact. He was practicing the thing he needs to improve upon most.

ATL: Marvin Lewis' pet project

Vontaze Burfict wasn't drafted, but Bengals coach Marvin Lewis sees something in the linebacker and is giving him a shot, Marc Sessler writes. **More ...**

No cheap shots. No late hits. No losing control.

The linebacker from Arizona State wasn't selected in the NFL draft last month, in large part because of the way he plays. He repeatedly was penalized for personal fouls in college, despite his coaches' insistence that he change. He also did poorly at the NFL Scouting Combine drills, marking himself a huge risk.

One cheap shot, and he could be gone. And he knows it.

"Yeah, that's what I practiced on today," Burfict said Friday, after the first workout of the Bengals' rookie minicamp. "We didn't have any pads on. You've got to be disciplined today. You have chances to hit somebody, but you let up. It just comes with practice."

The Bengals are known for taking chances on players with trouble in their college careers. They took Chris Henry in the third round in 2005, despite his troubles at West Virginia. In recent years, they've slightly changed their approach, signing troubled players to low-risk deals.

Burfict fits the pattern.

He was the Pac-10 defensive freshman of the year, starting nine games at middle linebacker. He quickly amassed a history of personal fouls -- more than a dozen in his career, including a 2010 game in which he head-butted Oregon State's Ryan Katz after the quarterback got up from a tackle and headed back to the huddle.

Last season, Burfict led the Sun Devils in sacks but was benched in the second half of a game after getting two personal fouls.

Burfict's poor performance at the combine sealed his reputation. He wrote NFL teams a letter giving his side of the situation, and Bengals coach Marvin Lewis showed an interest.

Lewis called him after the seventh round of the draft was completed and Burfict was still available.

"Not being picked, going undrafted -- I have a big chip on my shoulder," Burfict said. "And I'm ready to hit somebody."

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.
news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.