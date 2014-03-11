Vontae Davis will re-sign with Indianapolis Colts

When Around the League compiled its list of the top 101 free agents, we opined that the Indianapolis Colts should "shell out big bucks" to keep cornerback Vontae Davis from splitting for greener pastures.
They've done exactly that.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Davis will re-sign with the team on the heels of a "brutal negotiation" process, according to a source.
Per NFL Media's Albert Breer, the contract is for a weighty four years and $39 million with $20 million in guarantees, according to a source. The Colts later announced that the sides have agreed to terms.
Just entering his prime, the 25-year-old Davis is coming off a career year that saw him finish as the NFL's third-best corner, according to Pro Football Focus. Just nine of his peers allowed a lower completion percentage in one-on-one coverage than Vontae's mark of 50.6.
Locking down the talented young corner was a critical to-do for a squad that allowed a whopping 753 yards through the air during its two playoff games last season. After safety Antoine Bethea reached an agreement on a four-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, Davis will be looked to as the anchor of Indy's backend defense for years to come.
