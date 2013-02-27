Vontae Davis tweets Sean Smith 'talking to' K.C. Chiefs

Miami Dolphins cornerback Sean Smith is fully expected to test free agency next month, but according to Vontae Davis, his former teammate, Smith is already exploring his options.
Davis, the Indianapolis Colts' cornerback, took to Twitter to share the following Wednesday morning:
Nobody appreciates this nugget more than the Kansas City Chiefs, who clearly are tampering if they are, indeed, talking with Smith's people. Not that they're alone in doing so.
A pair of agents told Around The League at the NFL Scouting Combine they planned to have deals verbally agreed to before the start of the March 9 negotiating period. In theory, nobody should be talking before then, but that window has been ignored. Besides, this kind of chatter between teams and agents usually proceeds without penalty.
Not surprisingly, after Davis' scoop went viral, he offered the usual (and increasingly tired) excuse:
Those pesky hackers are on the rise out there. We'll find out soon enough if these smoke signals lead anywhere.
UPDATE: Smith took to Twitter on Wednesday to clarify that he has not spoken to the Chiefs. "Ok this is getting out of hand, I've never talked to any other team besides the Miami Dolphins," Smith wrote.
Smith added that he simply told Davis that their former coach, Al Harris, had been hired as the Chiefs' defensive assistant/secondary coach.