Vonta Leach says he'll pick new team within two weeks

Pro Bowl fullback Vonta Leach put a timeframe on when he will sign with a new team after being released by the Baltimore Ravens last week.
"I know I can play in this league, and I've got some teams that are courting me," Leach said Friday, according to the Daily Reflector. "In the next two weeks, I know where I'll be playing."
Leach has called a return to the Houston Texans, where he earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2010, his first choice. He visited with theMiami Dolphins last week. Nearly every team that features a fullback has been connected to Leach at some point in the last week.
"There are a lot of teams out there that want me; about seven teams," Leach said. "Me and my agent are going to take our time and see what's the best fit for me. I'm probably going to play three more years before I hang it up."