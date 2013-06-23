Vonta Leach's offer from New York Giants to increase?

Fullback Vonta Leach said he'd choose a team within the fortnight. With that window nearly half over, one of his prospective teams reportedly is considering upping its ante.
The New York Giants have considered raising their offer to the All-Pro in a last-ditch effort to bring him into the fold, the New York Daily News reported Saturday, citing two sources.
Leach makes sense for the Giants from a philosophical standpoint and because current fullback Henry Hynoski is coming off knee surgery after injuring his medial collateral ligament earlier this offseason during organized team activities. The Giants hoped Hynoski would be ready for Week 1, but their interest in Leach could be an indicator of where they believe he is in the recovery process.
The Miami Dolphins looked to be the likely landing spot for Leach early in the wooing process, but the fullback left South Beach last week without a contract. However, a source close to Leach told NFL Network's Steve Wyche that talks between the two sides have been positive, and a deal could still be struck.
Leach said returning to the Houston Texans would be a "storybook ending" to his career, but no serious reports have linked Leach and the Texans given Houston's little salary-cap space.