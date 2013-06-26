Vonta Leach's agent: Miami Dolphins right spot for FB

The next time someone claims fullbacks get no love, we will point them to the series of stories about Vonta Leach from June 2013.
Days after reports about the New York Giants considering upping their offer, Leach's agent, Ralph Vitolo, told the Miami Herald he believes the Pro Bowl fullback will end up with the Miami Dolphins.
"I think so," Vitolo said when asked if he believed Leach would sign in South Beach. "I hope so. It's the right place to be. We're trying to crunch the numbers."
With a glaring need for a lead back to open holes for Lamar Miller, the Dolphins make a ton of sense for Leach. Of course, the Giants also have a need at fullback with the injury to current fullback Henry Hynoski.
Vitolo is playing the right game for his client and trying to squeeze as much money as he can out of one team or another. Of the two mainstays in the conversation -- other teams also are reportedly in the mix -- the Dolphins would seem like the team more willing to give Leach a multiyear deal, since the Giants like what they have in Hynoski when he's healthy.
Leach is one of the few free agents left on the market who can provide starter-like impact to whichever team he ultimately signs with. That means this isn't the last story you'll read about a fullback this summer.