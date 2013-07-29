Vonta Leach returns in Baltimore Ravens' time of need

Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Monday that the fullback was re-signing with the team. Leach, who joined the Ravens in 2011, was released on June 11 after choosing not to take a pay cut. He hoped to find a better deal elsewhere as a free agent, but it never happened.
Leach's agent worked hard trying to drum up business for his client, which included an endless stream of leaks and reports that he possibly was signing with various teams like the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants. But the market never was overly strong for the three-time All-Pro because of his position. Teams just don't pay big money to fullbacks, especially those on the wrong side of 30.
"It was at times a frustrating process, but I know it's a business, and that's how it goes," Leach told the Ravens' official website. "Unfortunately I know all too well that it's a business. I had to be patient and continue to stay in good shape not knowing where I was going to be this year. But I'm glad I'm here."
This news will be welcome in the locker room, perhaps even cheering up a "disconsolate" Joe Flacco. The Ravens' offense will rely more on the running game following the loss of tight end Dennis Pitta, and Leach only should help matters there.