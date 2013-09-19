Von Miller tops ATL's outside linebacker rankings

The challenge in ranking outside linebackers is that the 4-3 linebacker is off the line, plays more in space, has contain duties and is responsible for picking up running backs and tight ends in coverage, while the 3-4 linebacker primarily rushes the passer. Miller laughs at that dichotomy, combining the best traits of both schemes as the rare 4-3 linebacker who gets after quarterbacks and stuffs the run better than any 3-4 linebacker.