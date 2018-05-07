Von Miller heads list of best pass rushers ahead of 2018 season

It's been reported that Watt is on schedule in his recovery but might not be a full participant until training camp (at the earliest). He's played just eight games in the last two seasons, but is still a major force for the Texans up front with his athleticism and explosiveness. Think about this: Watt came in at No. 35 in the "Top 100 Players of 2017" list after playing in three games the previous season, and he was No. 84 in the "Top 100 Players of 2018" after appearing in five games last year. The players still respect this three-time Defensive Player of the Year.